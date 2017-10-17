Operations Administrator

About the Role:Responsibilities:
- Supports eight (8) second line managers and supervisors in the Operations group with administrative and clerical tasks
- Creates requisitions and POs
- Manages PO process and ensure accuracy in terms of PO details and suppliers
- Supports HSE with the Approved Contractors List, ISNetworld, and other items as needed.
- Handles outstanding invoices and manages invoice resolution.
- Provides Teletrac Support – translating and recording notes from field operators
- Schedules meetings for Operations personnel
- Troubleshoots and manages the fixing of office equipment, such as copy machines, printers, scanners, fax, etc..
Qualifications:
- Strong data management skills
- Strong work ethic
- Timely, organized, and takes initiative
- Proficient in SAP and Microsoft Suite of Applications