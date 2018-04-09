Company Orion Group

Location Qatar,Middle East

About the Role:

We are currently looking to recruit an Operational Safety Leader Assistant (OSLA) for a position based in Qatar.

JOB DIMENSIONS

Demonstrate a personal commitment to HSE by adhering to Local Statutory HSEQ Regulations.

Promote the full application of CLIENT HSEQ, 10 golden rules, Company rules, policies & procedures.

Promote safety on all drilling / well servicing sites and within the D&W department

Ensure communication of HSE information on rig site

Ensure that CLIENT HSE objectives, performance statistics and learning is correctly disseminated to all sites and understood by all contractors

ACTIVITIES

In undertaking this role the job holder will:

Ensure continued update of the relevant bridging documents with all key contractor Safety Management Systems

Assist in the procedure preparation, being involved in the processing and update of the documentation

Prepare and implement D&W HSE Audit Plan

Control the HSE performance and the related KPI Objectives benchmarking

Follow up of Incident reporting using SYNERGI

Prepare D&W HSE presentation for Contractor SQM

Define and maintain Corrective Action Tracker register for root causes, audits & inspection findings and anomalies

Ensure good quality of all HSE reporting and prompt issue

Guide and support the Offshore Safety Coach (OSC)

Co-ordinate with other Dept OSL to establish common HSE and SIMOPS strategies

During OSL absence or on demand the OSLA will act as his Deputy by :

Taking an active role in the site safety by frequent field visits.

Acting as D&W focal point for all activities related to Drilling and Production SIMOPS

Ensuring quality anomaly reporting; maintain anomaly register and follow-up relevant actions to close-out anomalies

Reporting Safety Performance on regular Meetings as a proactive measure. This may include Monthly, Weekly or Quarterly meetings

Performing and reporting hazard studies and risk assessment to ensure critical operations are managed safely and efficiently

Ensuring that all anomaly reporting is analysed for trends and subsequent actions identified

Assisting OSL to the evaluation of the drilling contractor HSE performances

CONTEXT AND ENVIRONMENT

Offshore Wells with H2S, Environment sensibilities and SIMOPS Operational context

Specific local regulation and organisation

New rig contractors in Al Shaheen field

Incident Free work environment to be deployed in a newly formed OPCO

QUALIFICATIONS & EXPERIENCE REQUIRED

Sense of the priorities, organizational ability, creativity and self-motivation

Previous experience in Operational Safety or similar of 3-5 years.

High level of Communication skill with good organization ability and managerial expertise

Fluent in English both spoken and written

Good knowledge of MS Office (Word - Excel - PowerPoint)

Knowledge of drilling and well servicing operations and experience with hydrogen sulfide and SIMOPS operational context is a clear must.

Our role in supporting diversity and inclusion

As an international workforce business, we are committed to sourcing personnel that reflects the diversity and values of our client base but also that of Orion Group. We welcome the wide range of experiences and viewpoints that potential workers bring to our business and our clients, including those based on nationality, gender, culture, educational and professional backgrounds, race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, gender identity and expression, disability, and age differences, job classification and religion. In our inclusive workplace, regardless of your employment status as staff or contract, everyone is assured the right of equitable, fair and respectful treatment.

Job Type Contract

Category Engineering Jobs

Sub_Category Safety Engineer Jobs

Salary £0 to £0 Per year

