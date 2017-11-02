Operational Petroleum Engineer - Algeria, Algeria

Company Leap29

My Client is currently urgently searching a Operational Petroleum Engineer to work on the Hassi Massoud field in Algeria for a long term project on a 28/28 rotation.The Petroleum Engineer is required to:have 15+ years experience in oil and gas industryExperience in the Middle East or AfricaExperience on Artificial lift, Stimulation and production loggingHave knowledge of functional design, production/ injection monitoringExperience on flow assuranceExperience on conceptual completion design for the life cycle of the wellFamiliar with Artificial lift design and optimization methodologiesCalculate well inflow and outflow performance to evaluate artificial liftPlease feel free to apply if you have relevant experience