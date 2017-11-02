Operational Petroleum Engineer - Algeria, Algeria

About the Role:My Client is currently urgently searching a Operational Petroleum Engineer to work on the Hassi Massoud field in Algeria for a long term project on a 28/28 rotation.
The Petroleum Engineer is required to:
have 15+ years experience in oil and gas industry
Experience in the Middle East or Africa
Experience on Artificial lift, Stimulation and production logging
Have knowledge of functional design, production/ injection monitoring
Experience on flow assurance
Experience on conceptual completion design for the life cycle of the well
Familiar with Artificial lift design and optimization methodologies
Calculate well inflow and outflow performance to evaluate artificial lift
