One Call Work Coordinator

About the Role:

Job Description

* Manages and monitors ticket volume and assigns tickets to available locators.* Coordinates workload ticket reassignments and damage prevention activities with Division management team, including making user changes on the TMS to accommodate after-hour emergency coverage.* Maintains and installs the ticket management software on locator equipment.* Uses ESRI to define service areas for the protection of priority pipeline facilities* Upload GIS Shapefiles to TMS.* Define, establish and rebalance locator work area boundaries.* Performs additional duties and responsibilities as needed, including support of the Public Awareness Program.

Qualifications

* Associates Degree in relevant field from an accredited institution* Must have a valid Florida driver's license and safe driving record* Working knowledge of a Leak Management System (LMS) used to monitor leaks and documentation.* Intermediate knowledge of ESRI mapping systems (ArcEditor) with the ability to create and copy records/files from one database to another.* Basic knowledge of Florida Statute 556 (Underground Facility Damage Prevention and Safety).* Understanding of excavation practices as it pertains to natural gas operations, methods of construction, gas emergency response, leak investigation is preferred.

