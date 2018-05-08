OIM Coaches/Mentors

Company Orion Group

Location Egypt,Africa

About the Role:

Travel offshore daily via helicopter or vessel

Coach and Develop OIM's

Safe and compliant operations

STOP the jobs, support and follow-up

Control of work

Risk Management

Following clients policy & Procedures

Risk assessment

Emergency response and preparednes

Our role in supporting diversity and inclusion

As an international workforce business, we are committed to sourcing personnel that reflects the diversity and values of our client base but also that of Orion Group. We welcome the wide range of experiences and viewpoints that potential workers bring to our business and our clients, including those based on nationality, gender, culture, educational and professional backgrounds, race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, gender identity and expression, disability, and age differences, job classification and religion. In our inclusive workplace, regardless of your employment status as staff or contract, everyone is assured the right of equitable, fair and respectful treatment.

Job Type Contract

Category Operations Jobs

Sub_Category Production Operator Jobs

Salary £0 to £0 Per year

Apply Apply Now