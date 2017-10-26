Company AFW UK

Location Aberdeen,Aberdeen City,Scotland

About the Role:

Role Overview

AFW UK Oil & Gas Ltd is currently recruiting an Offshore Work Piping Co-ordinator to join our offshore base Oil and Gas project delivery operation on a contract basis for 5 months.

Project

You will join our Construction Management Team of highly experienced and competent construction personnel who manage and facilitate construction teams, materials, tools, plant and equipment.

We execute established 'best practice' construction working practices, procedures and systems, supporting safe and effective execution of Brownfield and Asset Management projects both onshore and offshore. The Construction function responsibilities include; input into design ensuring implementation of construction best practice and development of optimum, sequenced build philosophies in support of schedule and cost reduction Management and execution of offshore hook up of new facilities and extensive offshore modification work scopes (Brownfield). In addition, the provision of construction management services globally, to manage third party construction and fabrication facilities on behalf of clients.

Key Responsibilities

* To ensure that all Project/Company HSE goals are achieved and where possible exceeded* To ensure that all construction personnel at Project level are aware of / implement safe working practices / procedures and are provided with a safe working environment* Deliver a high standard construction capability at Project level, ensuring a consistent and efficient approach is implemented at all times* Ensure that constructability is inherent within the design by being involved at the early stage of work scope and work pack compilation/development in accordance with company and project policies and procedures* Preparation of work packs including TRA's, JMS, materials, peer reviews, HAZIDS, Envid's, COSHH, testing requirement, specialist tools and equipment, also identify specialists/vendors to perform identified tasks* Develop work scope estimates and register changes with supporting documentation* Compile, review and develop work packs in accordance with the implementation process, associated standards, specifications and procedures* Ensure contents of work packs meet with scope requirements* Conduct offshore surveys with design team* Check completed work packs prior to handover, raise punch lists if appropriate. Manage/action accordingly* Commitment to and promotion of AFW's values and ensuring the realisation of company and project health, safety, environmental, quality and ethics, systems, policies and procedures.

Role Requirements

* HNC in an Engineering related subject* Recognised O&G discipline background* Significant experience in similar role plus recognised discipline trade qualifications* Demonstrate experience of fulfilling a senior engineer role with a proven background of delivery* Conversant with construction project management process* Demonstrable experience in the supervision of personnel and team working* Good knowledge of O&G related safe working practices* Delivery focused and committed to achievement of project goals* BOSIET/Approved Offshore Medical - essential for an offshore position