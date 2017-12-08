Offshore Structural Engineer - Hague, Netherlands

About the Role:

My Client is a consultancy based close to Amsterdam looking for a Structural engineer with extensive FEA Analysis experience using FEMAP software. The contract is 12 months renewable, until the end of the year working of offshore jackets jack up rigs. The project is in various locations around the world, however all engineering is done in The Netherlands

Your daily activities:-

-Using Hand calculations and FEA software
-Various analytic studies on structural and thermal stress using FEA and analytic methods
-Using FEMAP/ ANSYS daily
-Solve and/or support the technical challenges in Structural Engineering


Your Profile: -

-You have a Bachelor or Master's Degree in Civil/Mechanical Engineering or equivalent.
-You have relevant experience (5-10 years) in the detailed and concept design of subsea structures
-Experience on offshore subsea riser analysis (Ansys, FPSO, FEM)
-You have good command of the English language, both spoken and written

