Company Orion Group

Location Saudi Arabia,Middle East

About the Role:

Our Client is looking for Offshore structural Engineer. Based in Saudi.

Position Description

The Offshore Structural Engineer's primary role is to provide technical support on issues related to structural engineering for the offshore facilities in support of projects and operation activities, and maintaining Company Engineering Standards.

Minimum Requirements

As the successful candidate you will hold a bachelor degree in civil engineering from a recognized and approved program. An advanced degree is preferred.

You will have a minimum of 15 years of extensive experience in detailed structural design, fabrication, and installation.

Additional experience required:

You must have an in-depth knowledge of the analysis and design of offshore structures. Have the ability to reflect them in engineering projects from conceptual to detailed engineering stages. This includes:

- In-place, load out, transportation, installation, fatigue, floatation and upending analyses and assessment.

- Hydrodynamic forces on jackets and floating structures.

- Ultimate strength analysis using LRFD codes, reserve strength analysis, and push-over analysis.

You will be able to demonstrate familiarity with hands-on design software in the structural engineering discipline, with versatility in the use of structural design, such as:

- SACS, UFSOS, STADD Pro.

You must be familiar with related international codes and standards, such as:

- API, DNV, ISO, BS, ASTM and other international codes/guidelines.

Professional Engineer (P.E.) license (structural) or equivalent is a requirement.

You must have published several technical papers in well-known conferences, technical magazines, and journals.

It is preferred that at least 50% of your work experience was with projects in the oil and gas industry.

Duties & Responsibilities

The successful candidate will provide the following general engineering consultations focusing on civil engineering issues.

You shall provide technical support to projects and operations, and occasionally to joint venture operations.

Be part of standard committees related to your field of expertise.

Write company standards, procedures, and best practices in your area of expertise. Serve on international standards writing bodies as the opportunity allows.

Provide consultation and review of capital project engineering design packages. Attend project review meetings in or out of the Kingdom, as needed.

Develop new technologies and apply these new technologies to operations. Apply for patents when appropriate.

Participate in providing training courses to developing engineers.

Mentor young engineers and publish technical papers.

Lead or be a team member in special teams and task forces, such as; incident investigation teams, value engineering teams, organizational improvement teams, etc.

Our role in supporting diversity and inclusion

As an international workforce business, we are committed to sourcing personnel that reflects the diversity and values of our client base but also that of Orion Group. We welcome the wide range of experiences and viewpoints that potential workers bring to our business and our clients, including those based on nationality, gender, culture, educational and professional backgrounds, race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, gender identity and expression, disability, and age differences, job classification and religion. In our inclusive workplace, regardless of your employment status as staff or contract, everyone is assured the right of equitable, fair and respectful treatment.

Job Type Permanent

Category Engineering Jobs

Sub_Category Other Engineering Jobs

Salary £0 to £0 Per year

Apply Apply Now