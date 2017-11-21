Offshore Senior Planner

Company AFW UK

Location Aberdeen,Aberdeen City,Scotland

About the Role:

WorleyParsons is currently looking to recruit a Offshore Senior Planning Engineer to join our Oil and Gas project delivery operation based Offshore for a duration of 5 months.

You will join the Project Controls function which provides Project Control services on projects to include planning, cost control, document control and estimating.Project controls is involved in all stages of the project life cycle including Concept, FEED and the EPC phases subject to scope of requirements, to assist with providing these services, the Project Controls team utilises an in-house integrated project management system interfaced with proprietary systems where appropriate.

Project

Your skills and expertise will be utilised across a range of domestic and international projects, starting in the bid phase, continuing through to award, start up and execution.

Key Responsibilities

* Assist in the establishment and maintenance of the project planning system and procedures* Delivery of an appropriately detailed and robust schedule for either a large sized project or a large sized sub-element of a major project* Maintain the schedule and report and variances or issues related to it* Support Lead Planning Engineer with any contract specific reporting or tasks* Carry out all works in compliance with Corporate and Project specific procedures* To supervise, guide and advise the less experiences members of the planning team on planning issues* Commitment to and promotion of WorleyParsons values and ensuring the realisation of company and project health, safety, environmental, quality and ethics, systems, policies and procedures

Role Requirements

* Bachelors degree or equivalent in appropriate engineering subject* Competent in the use of appropriate codes of practice, standards and relevant sections of statutory documentation* Competent in the use of design and assessment methods used within discipline* Competent in use of analytical methods used within discipline including theoretical background for analysis programs* Competent in quality control requirements and quality assurance for engineering work* Competent in design safety/environmental requirements, procedures and responsibilities* Able to technically direct design personnel within discipline

Job Type Contract

Category Commercial%2C Financial and Legal Jobs

Sub_Category Planning Jobs

Salary £0 to £0 Per year

Apply Apply Now