Offshore Operations Technician

Company Orion Group

Location Aberdeen,Aberdeen City,Scotland

About the Role:

Operations Technician (Offshore)

With an Operator client for a large fixed platform in the North Sea.

Previous similar background experience necessary.





* Comprehensive offshore process operations experience

* Good knowledge of hydrocarbon production systems and associated hazards

* Oil and gas processing knowledge and skills

* Experience of operating and maintaining oil and gas production, water injection and protection systems

* Good knowledge of process instrumentation

* Knowledge of mechanical and electrical systems

* Knowledge of fire and gas detection and ESD systems

* Fully familiar with the permit to work system



Contract position - 3/3 rotation



If you feel that you are well suited to the above opportunity and would like to find out more then please contact Orion Group for more information or apply by forwarding your current CV quoting reference 917574





