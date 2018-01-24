Offshore Medic / HSEA

About the Role:
The Role:
Job description:
This is a great opportunity for an enthusiastic and dynamic individual to be a member of the clients QSSHE team. The primary function of this role is to promote, develop and maintain a Health, Safety and Environmentally aware Asset using combined specialist knowledge of team members, and to provide a comprehensive Medic and Occupational Heath function to our Offshore Platforms and associated NUI's.
Alongside the medical aspect, you will be required to deliver a high level of safety support and coaching to management and personnel alike. You will also be expected to ensure regulatory and legislative compliance with regards to Health, Safety & Environment.
You will be based primarily offshore at any one of our assets in the Southern North Sea working a two week on
two week off rota.
Key responsibilities include:
* Provision of emergency medical response, Primary Medical Care and pre hospital life support.
* Ensure adequate resources of medical equipment and consumables are available to cover all foreseeable platform requirements
* Provide clinical service for routine illness and minor injury
* Focal point for RIDDOR reporting
* Manual Handling Coordinator/ Trainer
* COSHH coordinator
* Noise at Work Appointed Person
* HAV's focal point
* DSE / Ergonomic assessor
* Asbestos focal point.
* Potable water focal point
* Radiation Protection Supervisor
* Stress management.
* Ensure all duties relating to occupational Health Hygiene and Safety are carried out effectively and efficiently.
* Regulations, policies, plans and reports (internal and external)
* Carry out induction and orientation training for new starts and visitors. Communicate and implement clients HSE policies, site standards and objectives, management arrangements, and contribute to HSE performance, as a position holder and as an individual.
* Supervision of personnel engaged in all aspects of maintenance and overhaul of any lifesaving and firefighting appliances.
* To provide health, safety and environmental advice in all matters relating to planned shutdowns, vessel outages, tank entry, etc.
* An active member of all risk assessment discussions.
* Support safety meetings to ensure key HSE issues are communicated.
* Deliver and coach others on the commitments in QSSHE plans.
* Have a good knowledge of the external regulations, approved codes of practice and all areas of HSE work on the platform e.g. PUWER.
* Familiarise with the platform and associated NUI's Safety Cases
* Document custodian, act as subject matter expert (SME) and maintain technical accuracy of specific controlled documents.
* Support personnel where required on systems such as MOI, PTRAC, SEVRON, Asbestos Permit to Work etc.
* Support the platform personnel and coach where required on the POST, SOC, and DRR.
* Support Safety Reps in the delivery of continuous safety performance and setting their own HSE objectives
* Responsible for the effective management of HSE and for coordinating activities in this respect, particularly as regards self-regulation and audit.
* Actively participate in Action Teams i.e. Ptrac, MOI etc
* Support the preparation and practice of emergency exercises, testing against ERP procedures.
* Supervision of radiological work for client activities as the nominated 'Radiation Protection Supervisor '. Organise the transportation and cleaning or disposal of LSA contaminated equipment and maintain records.
* Act as co-ordinator of Control of Substances Hazardous to Health (COSHH) activities, waste management, (advice only on shipment of hazardous goods by sea and air).
* Act as platform focal point for the operation of the environmental elements of the BMS covered by clients ISO 14001certified EMS
* Act as focal point for all environmental issues
Safety Critical Tasks:
Incident and accident investigation - Be able to thoroughly investigate the more serious incident and accidents to ensure lessons are learned and manage our reputation with the regulators.
Offshore Sickbay and Emergency Medical Equipment - Ensuring the maintenance of offshore sick bay and emergency medical equipment to a standard required to enable a fast response in the event of an emergency.
Experience/Qualifications:
* Offshore Survival to OGUK Standard
* Offshore Medic Certificate (If not from Iqarus/Nottingham University would be required to pass Iqarus Competence Test)
* NEBOSH Health & Safety Certificate (Diploma Preferred)
* Occupational Hygiene Qualifications (Core modules in Asbestos, COSHH, Noise, Vibration), preferred but not essential
* Radiation Protection Supervisor, preferred but not essential
* Environmental knowledge
* Risk Assessment, incident investigation and auditing skills