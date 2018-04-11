Offshore Maintenance Technician (Mech.,Elect.,Instr.)

Company Carlton Resource Solutions Ltd

Location Aberdeen,Aberdeen City,Scotland

About the Role:

Job Type Permanent

Category Technician Jobs

Sub_Category Electronic Technician Jobs,Instrument Technician Jobs,Mechanical Technician Jobs

Salary £0 to £1 Per year

Apply Apply Now

Job ID 639858

JOB TITLE: Maintenance (Mechanical, Electrical, Instrument or Telecommunications) TechnicianDEPARTMENT and ORGANISATION:Operations - OffshoreREPORTS TO: Maintenance Team LeaderLOCATION: Brae FieldOVERALL PURPOSE AND JOB CONTEXT: Safely and efficiently carry out assigned maintenance tasks within agreed scope of authority and within competence level on all items of equipment within discipline and identify cost effective improvements to these tasks that will enhance safety and/or reliability performance.RESPONSIBILITIES:1.Maintenance (M/E/I/T) Technicians are responsible for undertaking a wide range of breakdown maintenance on platform equipment to maximise production and minimise downtime using safe maintenance procedures and practises at all times. Maintenance (M/E/I/T) Technicians carry out the role of Performing Authority within the Permit to Work system as described in the Permit to Work Manual. Maintenance (M/E/I/T) Technicians are expected to be Isolating Authority depending on the core skills.2.Maintenance (M/E/I/T) Technicians are expected to carry out maintenance on equipment within the scope of the Operations Department when requested to do so. The level of maintenance will be within the agreed scope of authority which is reflected in the individual's experience and competence.3.Maintenance (M/E/I/T) Technicians are expected to provide clear and concise daily work logs that have occurred during the shift and give a comprehensive handover to back-to-backs of all events and information relevant to time on duty. This will include an update on all changes in plant conditions, changes and additions to standing and daily instructions and, as required, the status of work permits within assigned area. Handovers are regarded as critical to the safe operation of the platform systems and equipment.4.Maintenance (M/E/I/T) Technicians are responsible for meeting relevant departmental KPI's and addressing those that are out with their targeted limits and contributing to continuous improvement in all aspects of platform operations.ACCOUNTABILITIES:1.Perform maintenance and repair activities, as directed by Maintenance Team Leader, including preventative maintenance and performance monitoring of critical equipment. Provide a technical service to the platform on all matters related to offshore maintenance of equipment within recognised discipline.2.Liaise with Production Technicians on the shutdown, isolation and restart of plant being maintained to ensure non availability of equipment is kept to a minimum.3.Work safely maintaining a constant awareness of potential hazards and the measures implemented to mitigate the risk. Actively participate in safety improvement plans and systems including STOP, ABSA, PFM, etc. As required, participate in root cause analysis of problems.4.Identify changes to operational procedures, maintenance practices or engineering design that will be of most value in improving safety and/or reliability, thereby reducing costs and/or increasing revenues.5.Ensure that all work being performed within designated area is carried out with due regard to Permit to Work (PTW) procedures. Perform duties of Performing Authority for areas of the platform as designated in platform Standing Orders. Be responsible for any plant and equipment to render it safe for PTW purposes. Prepare all equipment and facilities in liaison with Production Technicians for start-up following major platform shutdowns.6.Input data or provide the necessary data to others to allow accurate, complete and up-to-date records of work requests (notifications), work history and hours expended to be maintained in SAP and other computer based systems as required. Maintain other records for plant and equipment as specified. Requisition as necessary such materials as are routinely required.7.Contribute towards ensuring that relevant Operations Department performance metrics are achieved. Maintain an awareness of budget and assist in control of costs within the Operations Department.8.Conduct handover with oncoming shift to ensure continuous safe operation of platform facilities. Complete a comprehensive shift log to include details of activities taken place during the shift. Such log to include any changes to equipment and PTW status. Contribute to handover document.9.Participate fully in emergency response teams to ensure a continued ability to respond quickly and effectively to emergencies.10.Deputise for Maintenance Team Leader as required.11.Liaise directly with onshore engineers to resolve technical problems as required.