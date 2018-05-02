About the Role:
WorleyParsons, is currently recruiting for an Offshore Logistics Coordinator to join our team to provide a Logistics Service to offshore site in supporting activities associated with the mobilisation and demobilisation of personnel for a duration of 5 months.
This position will initially mobilise on 15/05/2018 on a 3/3 rotation from Aberdeen.
Responsibilities
* Coordinate flight schedules and passenger look ahead's for project personnel
* Initial communication and, where possible, close out any issues timely surrounding check-in of personnel
* Communication with all relevant parties to ensure that all passengers are fully managed and reported using master rota in conjunction with the clients logistics team
* Support of personnel who are new to the project.
* Develop and maintain a strong network within project and act as the focal point for the employees/project in connection to all mobilisation linked queries
* To coordinate payable exceptions as appropriate to ensure that offshore personnel are paid additional/amended payments in an efficient manner
* Order and arrange PPE to be issued to new start personnel
* Ensure that accommodation arrangements are made for personnel ravelling to and from the instillation
* Support the HR Advisor in downman activities in line with best practice in order to minimise potential costs and maximise cost efficiency
* To be able to work autonomously and actively seek out areas for development and improvement within the business
* To provide monthly reports to the HR Advisor and operations management as required.
Role Requirements
* HR Logistics Coordinator experience with large scale shutdown
* Experience and strong knowledge of Microsoft Office software applications including Excel, Outlook, Word
* Knowledge of training standards and competencies required for offshore personnel Personal Qualities, aptitudes and skills
* Good written and verbal communication skills
* Able to present self confidently
* Data rational
* Attention to detail
* Hands on person who likes to get involved in the detail and follow through on situations to completion
* Good organisational skills
* Ability to effectively work alone or in groups
* Ability to work on own initiative
* Ability to manage deadlines
* "Can Do" attitude
* Professional manner and appearance
* Ability to quickly build relationships and work with colleagues at all levels within the business