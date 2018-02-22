Company Fircroft

Location United Kingdom

About the Role:

The Role:

Offshore Inspection Engineer required for North Sea Asset.



2:2 Rotation



Mobilisation from Humberside Airport



The Company:

Our client is an Engineering Services company, who are an international technical consultancy, providing a range of services including licence to operate, asset management, manufacturing improvement and capital investment to customers in the chemical, petrochemical, oil & gas, pharmaceutical, manufacturing and consumer industries worldwide.



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

CAT 2

API 510

API 570



About Fircroft:

Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide. By applying for this job you give consent for Fircroft to contact you, via email & telephone, to discuss your application along with future positions and Fircroft's services.

Job Type Contract

Category Engineering Jobs

Sub_Category Integrity / Reliability Engineering Jobs

Salary £35 to £40 Per hour

Apply Apply Now