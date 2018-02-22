Offshore Inspection Engineer

Fircroft
United Kingdom
Thursday, February 22, 2018 - 3:25am

About the Role:

The Role:
Offshore Inspection Engineer required for North Sea Asset.

2:2 Rotation

Mobilisation from Humberside Airport

The Company:
Our client is an Engineering Services company, who are an international technical consultancy, providing a range of services including licence to operate, asset management, manufacturing improvement and capital investment to customers in the chemical, petrochemical, oil & gas, pharmaceutical, manufacturing and consumer industries worldwide.

Essential Skills / Qualifications:
CAT 2
API 510
API 570

About Fircroft:
Contract
Engineering Jobs
Integrity / Reliability Engineering Jobs
£35 to £40 Per hour
635590