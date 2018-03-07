Offshore HSE Advisor - TAR

Company NES Global Talent

Location Houma

About the Role:

Job Type Contract

Category Environmental%2C HSE%2C Health & Safety%2C Security Jobs

Sub_Category HSE Advisor Jobs

Salary $65 to $72 Per hour

Apply Apply Now

Job ID 637196

RESPONSIBILITIES:-Provide safety leadership and technical assistance to management, company and contract employees. -Participate in risk assessment activities related to the safe execution of TAR work. -Review contractor job safety analysis and level 2 risk assessments for high hazard/high consequence work. -Work closely with other members of the Integrated TAR team in development of the TAR HSE plan based on a well-defined scope of work. -Administrates the TAR HSSE plan. -Develops and meets TAR HSE planning milestones through use of the TAR integrated schedule and TAR HSE schedule. -Develop TAR HSE plan.EXPERIENCE:-Strong understanding of OSHA regulations and demonstrated application. -5+ years of O&G experience. -OSHT, CHST or other designation preferred. -Demonstrate competency in core safety programs, including: permit to work, energy isolation, ground disturbance, confined space entry, working at heights, lifting operations, driving safety, management of change, and hot work.Must be able to work a 12 hour shift on 14 days on, 7 days off rotation.Established in 1978, NES Global Talent provides a complete range of contract and permanent talent solutions to the Oil and Gas, Power, Construction and Infrastructure, Life Sciences, Manufacturing and IT sectors worldwide. With more than 40 offices in 28 countries, we are able to provide our clients with the engineering and technical expertise they need, wherever and whenever it is needed. Offering far more than a traditional recruitment service, we fully support our contractors while they are on assignment with everything from securing visas and work permits, to providing market leading benefits packages and accommodation, ensuring they are safely and compliantly able to support our clients.