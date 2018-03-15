Offshore Client Representative

Company Vivid Resourcing

About the Role:

My client are urgently seeking an Offshore Client Rep to supervise the technical execution of Geotechnical Investigations, including but not limited to:

* Positioning of vessel and equipment* Mobilisation* Calibration of instruments* Technical set-up during investigation* Sampling and data quality

Deliverables

* Daily progress reports (DPR), Client's Representative Report (to be completed onboard the vessel), and general technical assistance by phone or email* Monthly timesheets detailing hours worked and description of services performed.

This position is urgent, due to start within the next two weeks is based offshore USA. The role will initially be offered for one hitch (4-5 weeks offshore).

The successful candidate will have either a BOSIET, FOET, or GWO certs, along with a valid offshore medical.

Please apply asap for consideration today. Day rate negotiable.

