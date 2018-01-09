Office Administrator (Spanish Speaker)

Company Carlton Resource Solutions Ltd

Location Aberdeen,Aberdeen City,Scotland

About the Role:

Job Type Contract

Category Administration Jobs

Sub_Category Secretary Jobs

Salary £15 to £18 Per hour

Apply Apply Now

Job ID 628600

We are seeking a a strong spanish speaking administrator to support a small management team based in Aberdeen's West End.Key skills required:Fluent Spanish Speaker (written and spoken)Full conversant with Word Excel and Powerpoint.Secretarial and organisational experienceMain duties:Organise meetings, take minutes, prepare action lists.Book travel and accommodationArrange hire carsRenew car leasesProcess expensesDeal with Facilties issues such as path clearing, maintenance, etcArrange catering and eventsWork with the relocations company for accommodation and schools for new executivesRole commencing March 2018 ongoing contract.