About the Role:

Our client is looking for Nonmetallic Engineer. Based in Saudi Arabia.

Minimum Requirements

Bachelor degree (advanced degree preferred) in polymer, chemical or mechanical engineering.

A minimum of 10 years of professional experience as nonmetallic engineer in the field of nonmetallic materials and products within the oil and gas industry.

Broad knowledge in thermoplastic, fiber reinforced thermoset or thermoplastic, elastomers and their related products, including: piping, tanks, valves, heat exchangers, vessels, thermoplastic liners for carbon steel piping, downhole tubing and casing, composite repair systems, etc.

Excellent knowledge in nonmetallic products (e.g., piping, tanks, valves) qualification and testing, failure analysis, recommendations and technical support.

Knowledge in International Engineering Standards and Material Specifications (e.g., API 15HR, API 15S, API 17J), including experience in participating and developing Engineering Standards for nonmetallic products used in the oil and gas industry.

Familiarization in nonmetallic piping, tanks, and vessels manufacturing; thermoplastic lining processes; piping installation; and hydrotesting.

Good knowledge of corrosion and its mitigation methodologies.

Good presenter, high convincing ability, good technical report and paper writing skills, and ability to mentor and teach nonmetallic courses to engineers.

Good experience in the oil and gas industry, including processes and equipment.

Affiliation with professional societies is highly desirable such as ASME, API, ISO, and NACE.

Duties & Responsibilities

Review and revision of capital projects and introducing qualified nonmetallic products in the engineering design packages, including; water plants, gas plants, GOSPs, and terminals. Attend project review meetings in or out of Kingdom as needed.

Develop new specifications and update existing standards, procedures and best practices.

Serve on international standards writing bodies as the opportunity allows. Lead value engineering sessions for nonmetallic products and update accordingly.

Perform technical assessment of new vendor facility, their qualification and approval and conduct periodic assessment to maintain regulated vendor list.

Develop new technologies and implement in facilities.

Lead investigations and evaluate product deficiencies of local and out-of-Kingdom manufacturers.

Participate in providing training courses to develop young engineers.

Mentor engineers and share your knowledge and experience.

Publish technical papers in refereed journals.

Lead or be a team member in specialized tasks, such as incident investigation teams, special audit teams, value engineering teams, organizational improvement teams, etc.

