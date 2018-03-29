Network Support Technician

Company Fircroft

Location Norwich,Norfolk,England

About the Role:

The Role:

This is a great opportunity for a confident and self-motivated individual to join our IT team in Norwich. This position will be based at our Norwich office although occasional visits to other sites will be required, these include Bacton Gas Terminal, Dimlington Gas Terminal and occasional trips offshore flying from Norwich Airport.



? BGP - The Perenco inter-site WAN uses BGP - fault finding, determining where to escalate a problem, eg: service provider or Level 3 IT support in Paris.

? OSPF - multi-area OSPF is used across SNS - fault finding and occasionally adding of removing nodes on the network

? VRF/mGRE - In SNS(S) a SECURE vrf is used to separate General IT and Control/Metering networks.

? VSS - At our Norwich office we have a pair of 6509's configured with VSS. The successful candidate should have a good understanding of VSS

? Cisco ASA 5510 and Juniper SSG-140 Firewalls

? IPT - A general knowledge of Telecoms/Voice would also be of benefit as the person selected would be part of the Telecoms Team and as such would answer to myself, the Telecoms Team Leader.

? Use the IT Ticket system

? Carry out changes to the network in line with IT policy

? Liaise with Global IT Dept network Team as and when required (Level 3 support is based in Paris)

? Liaise with service providers i.e.: InteRoute/BT etc

? Network monitoring via PRTG

? Managing backups

? Update network drawings

? Comply with any relevant legislation



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

The Perenco SNS network operates 24x7 supporting critical national energy infrastructure

? SNS(S) comprises; Bacton Gas Terminal, the main Norwich Office, Neptune Warehouse and Bessemer Way Workshop in Gt Yarmouth, Norwich Airport office, and 17 Offshore gas platforms.

? SNS(N) comprises; Dimlington Gas Terminal and 26 offshore gas platforms.

? The Bacton & SNSS Offshore infrastructure was installed 2009.

? The Dimlington and SNSN offshore infrastructure was installed in 2012.

? The Norwich infrastructure was installed in 2015.

? Each of the above networks has a different topology and differing levels of maturity. This being the case, the successful candidate will most likely also be involved in the design and gradual upgrade of the SNS network infrastructure



Desirable Skills / Qualifications:

The ideal candidate would be Cisco/CCNP qualified or at least Cisco/CCNA and working towards a Cisco/CCNP qualification in routing and switching or similar. Ideally also with a good knowledge of network security and firewalls

? Self-assured and confident with the ability to communicate effectively with Perenco's 3rd line network support based in Paris.



About Fircroft:

