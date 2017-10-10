Company Fircroft

About the Role:

The Role:

Exciting position for a Network Engineer (Senior) to work on high voltage power and renewables projects for a global leading engineering company in the power industry. Initially for a 12 month contract.



In this role you will utilise your experience and expertise to solve problems, develop new methodology for how the network topology should look like, and be a key part in improvement work regarding standard solutions and best practices.



The Network Engineer will work also with customer requirement to build a design that later on can be implemented and tested to ensure we have captured all requirements for the network and communication part of the HV power projects.



Subnet mask, network design, STP, RST and FRNT will all be design protocols you will be using. A key area will be working with the cyber security strategy for our system.



The role will be roughly 50% office based and 50% hands on.



Role activities:



* IP and Subnet Masking assignment.

* Simple network design.

* Redundant design and protocols, STP, RST, FRNT.

* VLAN assignment and design.

* Hardware - Copper Cat 5/6 - Fibre Multimode/Singlemode, SFP Transceivers, Wavelength.

* ICMP.

* Static Routing and Default Gateways.

* Dynamic Routing using OSPF.

* SNMP.

* Firewall - Whitelist vs. Blacklist.

* Alarm configuration.



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

* Certification in CCNA or equivalent

* Network Engineering experience within an engineering industry such as power, renewables or oil & gas

* Ability to coordinate and be part of planning for projects in regards to network work packages.

* Effective problem identification and solution skills.



Desirable Skills / Qualifications:

* Cat5/6, Fibre, SFP, ICMP, SNMP, OSPF, 104, DNP3



About Fircroft:

