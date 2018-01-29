.NET DEVELOPER - STRONG CMS EXPERIENCE (UMBRACO, SITECORE ETC)

Company Progressive GE

Location Sydney

About the Role:

Skills;

1. 5-7 years experience

2. Strong C# coding skills in .NET

3. Strong ASP.Net experience

4. Experience with MVC

5. Strong experience with CMS including UMBRACO, SITECORE, SITEFINITY OR KENTICO

6. Must have experience with AGILE practices like TDD Must have working rights e.g.: 457 visa, or PR.

If you are interested and available please respond with your updated CV, daily rate, and availability to start work.



To find out more about Progressive Recruitment please visit www.progressiverecruitment.com

Job Type Contract

Category IT%2C Communications Jobs

Sub_Category Developer - Database Jobs

Salary £50 to £87 Per hour

Apply Apply Now