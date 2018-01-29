.NET DEVELOPER - STRONG CMS EXPERIENCE (UMBRACO, SITECORE ETC)

Progressive GE
Sydney
Sunday, January 28, 2018 - 6:20pm

About the Role:

Skills;

1. 5-7 years experience

2. Strong C# coding skills in .NET

3. Strong ASP.Net experience

4. Experience with MVC

5. Strong experience with CMS including UMBRACO, SITECORE, SITEFINITY OR KENTICO

6. Must have experience with AGILE practices like TDD Must have working rights e.g.: 457 visa, or PR.

If you are interested and available please respond with your updated CV, daily rate, and availability to start work.


Contract
IT%2C Communications Jobs
Developer - Database Jobs
£50 to £87 Per hour
632488