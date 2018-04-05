Multi-Skilled Technician - Hertfordshire - 12 Months

Company Vivid Resourcing

Location Hertfordshire,England

About the Role:

A Global Pharmaceutical client of mine is currently looking for multiple Multi-skilled technicians to join them on a contract basis at their site in Hertfordshire for 12 Months.

The role will involve working 24/7 shifts, the pattern will typical follow 4 days on 4 days off.

Key requirements:

* Full multi-skilled engineer* 60:40 split on the bias* Understanding of pressure system regulations beneficial* Experience handling specialist process equipment (outlined below)* Centrafuges* Asceptic filling lines* Autoclaves* Pumps* Ultrafilters* Freezedryers* Packaging equipment* Mobile vessels* Good interpersonal skills* Previous experience in a pharmaceutical/biotech environment

Job Type: Contract

Duration: 12 months

Location: Hertfordshire

Hourly Rate: Negotiable (DOE)

Start Date: ASAP

