About the Role:

The Role:

Exciting permanent opportunity for a multi-skilled technician (electrical bias) to work for a successful tier 2 nuclear company in Warrington.



Overall Purpose:

Carry out assembly, integration and testing of systems and products. Work closely with a designated Technical Lead to ensure that all engineering aspects of a specific system are completed to the customer's satisfaction, timescale and cost constraints.



Projects can be engineering contracts of differing size and complexity involving design, build, test, installation and commissioning.



Accountabilities:



* Responsibility for the general assembly and test of bespoke system project work and to assist the Technical Lead in the successful completion of projects.

* Working to pre-defined standards to achieve excellence in a highly regulated industry

* Guiding and mentoring junior team members where necessary

* Applying the principles of best engineering practice at all times.

* To carry out mechanical and electrical assembly tasks including wiring and panel build

* To carry out system testing tasks including Electrical Safety testing

* Liaising with other Divisional stakeholders to ensure compliance with all customer requirements

* Active involvement in identifying and participating in improvement initiatives/projects

* Ability to spend short periods of time at other Divisional sites, customer sites and supplier sites



The Company:

Our Client is one of the UK's leading suppliers of instrumentation for a diverse range of applications in the nuclear industry.



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

* A proven ability in meeting deadlines in a timely manner.

* Good interpersonal skills and ability to work in a small team or alone

* Proven experience in working in a regulated industry (ideally nuclear) to required standards & schedule.

* Familiarity with standards such as EN60204-1 and EN61010-1

* Experience in fault finding/diagnostics and repair work

* Previous experience in the assembly and test environment with a broad range of mechanical, electrical and testing knowledge

* Working with detailed drawings and test schedule documentation.

* Excellent computing skills, particularly in the use of Microsoft Office Applications.

* Experience with use of fork lift truck

* HNC level (or equivalent) in an Electrical discipline



Desirable Skills / Qualifications:

* SC clearance



