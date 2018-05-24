Company Progressive GE

Location Australia,Australasia

About the Role:

Overview



My client has expressed to me their immediate requirement for a MicroStation Civil Drafter to join their team in the Melbourne CBD office. My client is a leading design and infrastructure consultancy within the engineering market, with global influence in civil and structural projects across a range of professions.



About the role



In this role, you will be aiding in the drafting of the Melbourne roads projects which entails upgrades and widening with the use of MicroStation. You will be working on a range of road upgrades as well as working across the drainage and piping designs. This opportunity will further your career progression with a globally recognised design and infrastructure consultancy within the engineering industry. You will gain exposure to programs that are at the forefront of technology, used on some of the biggest projects happening now in Melbourne.



What you can bring



* 4+ years of Australian experience as a civil drafter* Work independently with MicroStation* Previous experience working on roads and utilities projects* Experience in AutoCAD bonus* Previous experience using Australian design standards in an Australian-based consulting company

Benefits for you



* 6 month contract role with likely extension* Exposure to a major Melbourne projects* Fast paced and hands on work environment* Be part of a global firm* Experience working on multiple aspects of the design project

How to apply



If you have the experience and you would be interested in working as Civil Drafter in a large influence design consultancy in Melbourne, please Apply NOW with an updated copy of your CV for review.





To find out more about Progressive Recruitment please visit www.progressiverecruitment.com

Award Winner for:

Best Medium Recruitment Company of the Year by Recruitment International 2018

Training & Development Initiative of the Year by Recruitment International 2018

Job Type Contract

Category Engineering Jobs

Sub_Category Civil / Structural Engineering Jobs

Salary £80000 to £140000 Per year

Apply Apply Now