Metering Technician

About the Role:

The Role:

The role of the measurement technician is to be competent in required aspects of the Clients hub measurement systems and deliver measurement compliance with DECC (Department of Energy and Climate Change), EA (Environmental Agency), NTS (National Transmission System) and all commercial agreements as applicable, by way of performing routine measurement device and system routine maintenance, calibrations and repairs.

The job holder will perform breakdown maintenance on metering systems and network entry analysers. Metering systems include data base computers, flow computers, all pressure, temperature and flow measurement equipment associated with them. Network entry analysers include gas chromatographs, H2S and dew point analysers. He or She will diagnose faults and effect repairs to support continuing gas production.

The job holder will also perform routine maintenance on all of the above equipment in accordance with the company maintenance management system. This will include routine calibration, inspection and testing. The job holder will primarily work within a small team of specialist measurement technicians. He or She will also be expected to work with instrument, mechanical and electrical disciplines to achieve an effective multi- discipline approach to minimising equipment downtime.

Typical activities to be planned and executed are the calibration of fiscal flow measurement systems and analysers at the terminals and offshore locations. Accurate record keeping is vital to ensure compliance with the requirements of the regulator. The job holder will be required to work safely at all times and to supervise the activities of others to ensure their safety. This will be achieved through holding 'Performing Authority' status as part of the company safe systems of work and permit to work systems.



The Company:

Our client provides premier quality Operations, Management and Maintenance solutions. Developed in the 1990s, our client is a world class OM&M service provider. Offering exciting and challenging positions with a strong focus on teamwork. Our client believes that people are a key asset to the business and provide excellent training and support to workers.



About Fircroft:

Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide. By applying for this job you give consent for Fircroft to contact you, via email & telephone, to discuss your application along with future positions and Fircroft's services.

