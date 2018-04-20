Company Fircroft

Location Aberdeen,Aberdeen City,Scotland

About the Role:

The Role:

Position Overview

Provides operational support to the site Metering Technicians and Production and Maintenance personnel



Accountabilities

* Fiscal, allocation, environmental metering systems are maintained and operated to the appropriate standards

* Metering maintenance activities are performed in an safe, effective, efficient and timely manner



Key Duties

* Provides day to day technical back up to the offshore Metering technician(s) and progresses longer term metering issues

* Maintain site dispensation, mis-measurement, audit tracker, site action and environmental status data bases and trackers

* Update of all existing platform metering manuals and procedures as required

* Provide support to the Allocation and Metering Engineer in preparation of mis-measurement reports and preparation of AFA's

* Mobilisation of offshore metering personnel in conjunction with site planner

* Action timely purchase, repair, calibration and recertification of field and test equipment

* Accompany DECC/third parties on audits



Education Attainment & Accreditation

* HNC/HND qualified or equivalent in a relevant discipline and/or considerable technical experience in a similar role



Professional Skills & Experience

* Good working knowledge of relevant standards (eg API, ISO, AGA, IP), DECC guidelines and Microsoft Office applications



Interpersonal Skills and Qualities

* Highly analytical

* Unwavering ethical, safety, environmental and responsibility values

* Ability to communicate business, technical and commercial concepts to many levels

* Excellent organisational and communication skills, ability to work on own initiative and with time constraints

* Strong motivational skills with an ability to identify opportunities and lead change



Circumstances

* Full-time office based role within Aberdeen, with frequent visits to production facilities



The Company:

Our Client is an O&G exploration and production company based in Aberdeen who operate in the North Sea. They have interests in a large number of fields, the majority of which they operate, on the UK Continental Shelf with numerous offshore installations and one onshore terminal.



About Fircroft:

