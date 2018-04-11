Metering Engineer

Company WorleyParsons

Location Aberdeen,Aberdeen City,Scotland

About the Role:

WorleyParsons is currently recruiting a Metering Specialist to join our Oil and Gas project delivery operation based in Aberdeen for 3 months.

Role Responsibilities

* Metering Assesssment* Perform a review of current metering system and determine if it can be used for production* Identify the cost for additional metering and where it can be installed

Role Requirements

* Bachelors degree or equivalent in an appropriate engineering subject* Extensive experience in flow measurement services ensuring operator and project compliance with all applicable measurement standards* Understanding of fiscal requirements and environmental legislation

