Metering Engineer

About the Role:
WorleyParsons is currently recruiting a Metering Specialist to join our Oil and Gas project delivery operation based in Aberdeen for 3 months.
Role Responsibilities
* Metering Assesssment
* Perform a review of current metering system and determine if it can be used for production
* Identify the cost for additional metering and where it can be installed
Role Requirements
* Bachelors degree or equivalent in an appropriate engineering subject
* Extensive experience in flow measurement services ensuring operator and project compliance with all applicable measurement standards
* Understanding of fiscal requirements and environmental legislation