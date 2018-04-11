Metering Engineer

Company 
WorleyParsons
Location 
Aberdeen,Aberdeen City,Scotland
Posted on 
Wednesday, April 11, 2018 - 3:47am

About the Role:

WorleyParsons is currently recruiting a Metering Specialist to join our Oil and Gas project delivery operation based in Aberdeen for 3 months.

Role Responsibilities



* Metering Assesssment
* Perform a review of current metering system and determine if it can be used for production
* Identify the cost for additional metering and where it can be installed

Role Requirements



* Bachelors degree or equivalent in an appropriate engineering subject
* Extensive experience in flow measurement services ensuring operator and project compliance with all applicable measurement standards
* Understanding of fiscal requirements and environmental legislation

Job Type 
Contract
Category 
Engineering Jobs
Sub_Category 
Metering Jobs
Salary 
£0 to £0 Per year
Apply 
Apply Now
Job ID 
639855