Metering Engineer

Company Fircroft

Location Norwich,Norfolk,England

About the Role:

Working hours are Monday to Friday. This is an onshore role based in Norwich with the requirement to travel to other sites and to our offshore operations as needed.



Key responsibilities include



Project management - provide technical guidance for new metering systems and the upgrading of existing systems. Direct involvement in FEED and OGA PON applications/submissions. Review of work packs including functional design specifications, design, and procurement for new projects/equipment. Planning of work load and progress of works, procurement of necessary materials meeting precise specifications & lead times, developing detailed work packs for installation & providing support primarily for onshore and occasional offshore assets with ad-hoc offshore visits as required.

To lead FAT/SAT as client representative for new or upgraded metering equipment, generate and review suitable documentation in order to complete & record the testing fully, ensuring results are clear, methods are transparent & in line with relevant standards. Ensure smooth transition of systems from project to operational status.

Liaise with third party suppliers, customers & both independent & Government regulatory body auditors coordinating visits to various installations to demonstrate system compliance. Attend audits on the assets and provide audit action responses.

Arrange third party calibrations on or off site and witness when required to ensure compliance.

Control and monitoring of measurement quantity & quality system equipment including audits / inspections / surveys to check compliance with relevant standards, codes of practice and client requirements.

Assist in the management of work orders, manpower hours, maintenance scheduling and spares.

Effective planning of shutdown maintenance scopes and associated manpower/vendors.

Keep aware of current and new metering technologies and developments and make recommendations for improvements or cost savings as appropriate. Prepare documents outlining specifications for potential improvements.

Represent the Metering Team in any meetings or discussions as directed.

Provide technical guidance by providing fault diagnosis & restorative work on metering systems and associated equipment. Provide detailed support for onshore/offshore assets investigating reported faults providing solutions for the long term using best practices & methods.



Provide mis-measurement reports to make corrections should system failures occur. Raise deviation & dispensation requests with associated documentation when required & maintain a register. Assess individual system uncertainties and make recommendations on how to maintain operation within the specified tolerances.

Assist with the management of all asset specific Metering Technicians including holiday requests, performance reviews, sickness cover and resolving of issues that may affect the team's performance.

Mentoring and training of support engineers, technicians and apprentices.



Comply with site and industry environmental requirements, liaise with third party vendors and auditors to ensure compliance with relevant regulators and standards.

Management of Change - Review Management of Change (MoC) proposals via the eMOC system, address technical queries, ensure compliance with technical standards within the process discipline and provide access to specialist engineering advice

Incident and accident investigation - Be able to thoroughly investigate the more serious incident and accidents to ensure lessons are learned and manage our reputation with the regulators

Compliance - Safety Critical Equipment - Ensure compliance with all safety critical equipment and the use of the most appropriate inspection techniques

Risk Management - Understand and manage the offshore operations to ensure that Perenco UK are not taking inappropriate risks in executing their work. This requires a thorough knowledge of HSE acceptable standards, risk management tools and practical operational experience to ensure the correct risk/benefit analysis is carried out.

QSHE Compliance - Ensure compliance with all health, safety and environmental legislation and best practice for all aspects of production operations. Ensure that the HSE & DECC are informed of operational issues as appropriate and develop good relations with them to minimise regulatory penalties.



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

Minimum of HNC/HND in a relevant engineering discipline

Several years' experience in the Oil and Gas industry with sound knowledge of metering and engineering practices.





Job Type Permanent

Category Engineering Jobs

Sub_Category Metering Jobs

Salary £60000 to £65000 Per year

