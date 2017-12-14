Company Vivid Resourcing

Location Frankfurt am Main

About the Role:

Good Evning Network,

My client based in Frankfurt is actively looking for a MEP Project Manager on a 12 month contract. The ideal candidate will be working on a new build data centre project, they'll be responsible for all the electrical works, with that being said, it is essential that the ideal candidate has in depth experience within the electrical and data centre fields. As the role is located in the Frankfurt area, it would be useful for the candidate to have international experience. The candidate must be available on an immediate notice, as my client is looking to get someone on board ASAP.

Key Requirements

- Experience working on data centres

- In depth Electrical knowledge.

- Tier 1 Contractors

- International Experience

- Electrical Engineering Degree

If you're interested, please let me know by sending your most up to date CV and your confirmation of interest.

Looking to interview the suitable candidate this week.

I will be in touch

Many Thanks

Vivid Resourcing are committed to equality of opportunity for all applications from individuals are encouraged regardless of age, disability, sex, gender reassignment, sexual orientation, pregnancy and maternity, race, religion or belief and marriage and civil partnerships or any other characteristic protected by law.

Job Type Contract

Category Engineering Jobs

Sub_Category Electrical Engineering Jobs

Salary £0 to £0 Per year

Apply Apply Now