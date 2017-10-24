Medical Technician/Administrator (Temp)

Company Carlton Resource Solutions Ltd

We are looking for an enthusiastic individual to provide operational and administrative support to the health studies department.Starting 6th November 2017 for a period of c 3 months possibly longer.You will have:A background ideally in medical/health/physiology and have some office administration experience and able to set up practical class equipmentIdeally experience in a health/medical environment (not essential)Good organisation and customer service skills and knowledge of MS OfficeMain duties:To provide day to day technical and administrative support to staff and students in the department including preparation of equipment and materials for classesAssist with the administration of the Volunteer Programme including drafting correspondence (e-mail, letters) and communication with volunteers by telephoneMaintain, order and receive, stocks of consumables and liaise with Clinical Skills Administration Manager regarding resourcesUndertakes a range of financial administration duties including processing orders and invoicesExperience RequiredSound knowledge of Microsoft Office Applications with intermediate level Word, Excel, & Access skillsPrevious experience as an office administratorUnsociable hoursHours of work may vary to suit the needs of the Clinical Skills Centre so the ability to be flexible would be advantageous.