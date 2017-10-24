Medical Technician/Administrator (Temp)

About the Role:We are looking for an enthusiastic individual to provide operational and administrative support to the health studies department.
Starting 6th November 2017 for a period of c 3 months possibly longer.
You will have:
A background ideally in medical/health/physiology and have some office administration experience and able to set up practical class equipment
Ideally experience in a health/medical environment (not essential)
Good organisation and customer service skills and knowledge of MS Office
Main duties:
To provide day to day technical and administrative support to staff and students in the department including preparation of equipment and materials for classes
Assist with the administration of the Volunteer Programme including drafting correspondence (e-mail, letters) and communication with volunteers by telephone
Maintain, order and receive, stocks of consumables and liaise with Clinical Skills Administration Manager regarding resources
Undertakes a range of financial administration duties including processing orders and invoices
Experience Required
Sound knowledge of Microsoft Office Applications with intermediate level Word, Excel, & Access skills
Previous experience as an office administrator
Unsociable hours
Hours of work may vary to suit the needs of the Clinical Skills Centre so the ability to be flexible would be advantageous.