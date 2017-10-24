Medical Technician/Administrator (Temp)

Carlton Resource Solutions Ltd
Aberdeen,Aberdeen City,Scotland
Tuesday, October 24, 2017 - 5:00am

About the Role:

We are looking for an enthusiastic individual to provide operational and administrative support to the health studies department.

Starting 6th November 2017 for a period of c 3 months possibly longer.

You will have:

A background ideally in medical/health/physiology and have some office administration experience and able to set up practical class equipment
Ideally experience in a health/medical environment (not essential)
Good organisation and customer service skills and knowledge of MS Office

Main duties:

To provide day to day technical and administrative support to staff and students in the department including preparation of equipment and materials for classes

Assist with the administration of the Volunteer Programme including drafting correspondence (e-mail, letters) and communication with volunteers by telephone

Maintain, order and receive, stocks of consumables and liaise with Clinical Skills Administration Manager regarding resources

Undertakes a range of financial administration duties including processing orders and invoices

Experience Required

Sound knowledge of Microsoft Office Applications with intermediate level Word, Excel, & Access skills
Previous experience as an office administrator

Unsociable hours
Hours of work may vary to suit the needs of the Clinical Skills Centre so the ability to be flexible would be advantageous.

Temporary
Administration Jobs
Administrator Jobs
£10 to £10 Per hour
