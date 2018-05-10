Medical Quality Engineer

Company Vivid Resourcing

We are working in partnership with one of London's leading innovative science and technology businesses, on the acquisition of a project Quality Engineer to join there world class team. This client is at the forefront of cutting edge technology design and development across the medical sector.

I am looking for a quality engineer who works within the high technology field and we are currently recruiting for a team of Engineers. You will be working with around ten other Quality Engineers, specifically in overseeing the quality standards for new medical devices technologies.

You will need to have been working as a Quality Engineer in the past, ideally within the medical devices sector to ISO 13485 standards.

If your experience has not been within the medical devices sector but has been within another highly regulated field, such as pharmaceutical, food, scientific sensors and other similar fields where you would have had worked on CAPA and GMP processes we would consider you.

