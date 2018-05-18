Company NES Global Talent

Location Falkirk,Scotland

About the Role:

Job Type Permanent

Category Engineering Jobs

Sub_Category Electro-Mechanical Engineering Jobs

Salary £30000 to £30000 Per year

Apply Apply Now

Job ID 645825

NES Global Talent are exclusively partnered with a global engineering and manufacturing firm for their Scottish regions.We are recruiting for a Mechanical Team Leader who will lead the team with the refurbishment and repair of electrical and mechanical rotating equipment.The ideal candidate has current hands on experience in manual machines within a workshop such as - Centre Lathes, Horizontal Borers, Milling Machines and Balancing Machines within a supervisory role or managing a team.You must have been exposed to repairing components and have an understanding of authority standards within rotating equipment. Having a grasp of spray welding would be interesting to my client.An apprenticeship in electrical or mechanical engineering within an OEM rotating equipment company would be ideal.Established in 1978, NES Global Talent provides a complete range of contract and permanent talent solutions to the Oil and Gas, Power, Construction and Infrastructure, Life Sciences, Manufacturing and IT sectors worldwide. With more than 40 offices in 28 countries, we are able to provide our clients with the engineering and technical expertise they need, wherever and whenever it is needed. Offering far more than a traditional recruitment service, we fully support our contractors while they are on assignment with everything from securing visas and work permits, to providing market leading benefits packages and accommodation, ensuring they are safely and compliantly able to support our clients.