Mechanical Project Engineer

Company Progressive GE

Location Edison

About the Role:

Title: Project Engineer (Mechanical)

Location: Edison, NJ

Duration: 3 or 6 Months

This position will primarily support the integration team and global projects group through FEL 3 and FEL 4 phases of the expansion project at the Edison, NJ facility.





ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS:

* Participates on Project Teams, providing project engineering leadership under the general supervision of a Implementation Manager.* Gather information and details needed for external site clients.* Responsible for designated project results. Reports on status of engineering aspects of the project to the Integration Manager.* Responsible for effective scope definition and change management.* Ensure a safe work environment and a safe design, per safety guidelines.* Must be able to interpret technical procedures, mechanical flowsheets, piping specifications and governmental regulations. *

KEY COMPENTENCIES:

* Ability to perform each essential duties satisfactorily.* Ability to demonstrate leadership capability on projects in the office as well as in the field.* Must possess excellent communication skills with task force, with client and with management.* Ability to demonstrate solid presentation skills, excellent problem solving and decision making skills.

QUALIFICATION REQUIREMENTS:

* Bachelor's degree in engineering* 1-4 years experience in the engineering industry as a Project Engineer.* A strong understanding of pumps, piping, exchangers, and general plant equipment.





Sthree US is acting as an Employment Business in relation to this vacancy.

Job Type Contract

Category Engineering Jobs

Sub_Category Mechanical Engineer Jobs

Salary £0 to £0 Per year

Apply Apply Now