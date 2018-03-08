Company WorleyParsons

Location Aberdeen,Aberdeen City,Scotland

About the Role:

Job Title: Mechancial Ops Technician

Ref No: 2018-10741

Location:Aberdeen - Offshore

Project: Ineos Landline - Unity

Duration: September 2018 (2/3/3/2 Rota)



WorleyParsons are recruiting for a Mechanical Ops Technician on a 5 month contract.

Purpose / Role

* He/she will be a fully experienced member of the pipelines team with special responsibility for executing the safe and cost effective maintenance (both planned and corrective) of all mechanical plant and equipment as well as performing selected operating duties including Pigging Operations and appropriate isolations under Control of Work. The Technician role covers both Landline Operation and Unity NUI platform.* Individuals should ideally have previous experience with Pigging Operations and as a Process Isolating Authority

Key aims and objectives

* Responsible, through their line management, for the optimised and safe running of the Facilities* Position of Mechanical Operations Technician as part of Core Crew on agreed rotation* Provide exemplary performance in the areas of both safety and business performance delivery* Support planning of safe and cost effective activity of all associated plant and equipment

Prime responsibilities and duties

* Be aware of and practice fully the requirement for Operating Discipline in completing all work* Implement all relevant policies and procedures as defined within the Ineos Operating Management System (OMS)* Requirement to deliver as Performing Authority and Process Isolating Authority within Control of Work process* Plan, prepare, execute and close out all Mechanical & Operations work as defined in the Maintenance Management System and asset plans.* Liaise directly with the asset planners to ensure that the asset 2 week forward plans are achievable for own discipline and consistent with the safe operating principles.* Operate and maintain all plant and equipment for the pipelines operation* Working with the asset engineers carry out fault finding, rectifying and repairing to the required standard. Prepare and complete all necessary paperwork associated with the client's requirements relative to control of work and safe operating practices. E.g. GOC certification, operating procedures, risk assessments and any other associated documentation.* Co-ordinate spare parts requirements and the optimization of Mechanical and Operational spares stock levels.* Minimise downtime and contribute to the achievement of production targets and key performance indicators* Act as a single point of contact for vendors executing work on the facility, including the Preparation of Work Control Certificate's (Permits) and ICC's (Isolations), that any spares required are available and the work is ready to be executed* Deliver full compliance with the OMS, Golden Rules and Site Safety Standard. Ensure strict adherence to WorleyParson Safety Essentials* Provides input to recognizing and solving equipment reliability issues* Maintain data quality in creating work requests and closing out work* Progress/maintain all required job competencies as per training and competency matrix* Utilise CI to enhance working processes and effectiveness* Be capable of carrying out general repairs, fault finding, servicing, installation, commissioning of, but not limited to, the following: Centrifugal and reciprocating air compressors, positive displacement pumps, lube oil systems, diesel engines and generators, ventilation systems and fans, winches, cranes and air hoists, firefighting systems, pumps, sprinklers and portable equipment* Be responsible for the safe and efficient carrying out and accurate recording of testing and pre-commissioning of Mechanical equipment and plant, compiling punch lists/as build drawings as necessary* Assist in writing and reviewing task specific procedures, operating procedures and work packs as requested* Train to and perform roles as required by the WorleyParsons training matrix and Ineos Emergency Response Plans* Provide input into the Ineos Safety systems including BOSS and Traction

Qualifications/Training

* Technical apprenticeship or equivalent training scheme* Related technical qualification, ideally HNC* Appropriate NVQ/SVQ certification* BOSIET/Approved Offshore Medical/MIST* Proven offshore maintenance experience and consistently good performance, holding a senior maintenance technician position on a producing facility for a significant period* MJI10 Training, must be current i.e. within previous 12 months or current TMJI10

Experience

* Excellent knowledge of hydrocarbon production systems and associated hazards* Good knowledge of process control, F&G and ESD systems* General knowledge of maintenance and mechanical fault finding techniques and tools* Knowledge of planned maintenance systems and maintenance history recording* Computer literate* Experience and understanding of team dynamics* Fully experienced in permit to work systems and performing as Isolation Authority for work in hazardous areas

Job Type Contract

Category Technician Jobs

Sub_Category Mechanical Technician Jobs

Salary £0 to £0 Per year

Apply Apply Now