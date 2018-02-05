Company Orion Group

Location Aberdeen,Aberdeen City,Scotland

About the Role:

Our client is currently recruiting for the position of Mechanical Maintenance Engineer, based in Aberdeen

Responsibilities will include:

Collate information to support Technical Authoriry review of maintenance backlog for deferral

Support the backlog reduction team with technical queries relating to preventative maintenance execution

Create Maintenance Change Requests and associated supporting documentation relating to preventative maintenance routine improvements identified during preventative maintenance

Qualifications

Engineering Degree

Experience

Essential

Microsoft Office products

Knowledge of fixed and rotating mechanical equipment and maintenance requirements

Desirable

SAP experience

Contract position

If you feel that you are well suited to the above opportunity and would like to find out more then please contact Orion Group for more information or apply by forwarding your current CV quoting reference 918096

Our role in supporting diversity and inclusion

As an international workforce business, we are committed to sourcing personnel that reflects the diversity and values of our client base but also that of Orion Group. We welcome the wide range of experiences and viewpoints that potential workers bring to our business and our clients, including those based on nationality, gender, culture, educational and professional backgrounds, race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, gender identity and expression, disability, and age differences, job classification and religion. In our inclusive workplace, regardless of your employment status as staff or contract, everyone is assured the right of equitable, fair and respectful treatment.

Job Type Contract

Category Engineering Jobs

Sub_Category Maintenance Engineering Jobs,Mechanical Engineer Jobs

Salary £0 to £0 Per year

Apply Apply Now