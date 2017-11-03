Mechanical Fitter

About the Role:
Wood is currently recruiting several Mechanical Fitters with extensive experience in the Oil, Gas & Chemicals industry for a project in Stanlow.
Prime responsibilities and duties
· Read, understand and implement all applicable company / project policies, working practices and procedures, ensuring at all times that the mechanical / assembly workscope is completed safely and to a high standard.
· Complete all workscope in accordance with applicable workpack / jobcard instructions, associated procedures and drawings / sketches
· Provide support to other trades/disciplines where required, or form part of an integrated multi-discipline team.
· Apply for relevant permits to work (PTW) in order to complete workscope in a controlled and safe manner.
· Undertake appropriate Risk Assessments (RA) in order to complete workscope in a safe and controlled manner.
Qualifications/Training
Essential:
· 4 Year Appreticeship or Level 2 NVQ equivalent
· City and Guilds (C&G) Mechanical Fitting or Assembly and or NVQ Level 3 in related trade.
· CCNSG Safety passport.
· Amec Foster wheeler mandatory training, induction, risk awareness, etc.
· MJI10 Training, must be current i.e. within previous 12 months or current TMJI10.
Desirable:
· Manual Handling.
· I.S.S.O.W.
· Laser or conventional pump alignment.
· TMJI10&11 (to be completed as post mobilisation training on a 3 yearly refresher).
Experience
Essential:
· Demonstrable experience post mechanical apprenticeship/training coupled with current relative experience.
Desirable:
· Demonstrable experience in a mechanical fitting role.
· Demonstrable experience in a pump alignment role.
· Preservation of rotating and static equipment.
· Demonstrable experience in pressure testing.