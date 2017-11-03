Mechanical Fitter

Company Wood

Location Ellesmere Port,Cheshire,England

About the Role:

Wood is currently recruiting several Mechanical Fitters with extensive experience in the Oil, Gas & Chemicals industry for a project in Stanlow.

Prime responsibilities and duties

· Read, understand and implement all applicable company / project policies, working practices and procedures, ensuring at all times that the mechanical / assembly workscope is completed safely and to a high standard.

· Complete all workscope in accordance with applicable workpack / jobcard instructions, associated procedures and drawings / sketches

· Provide support to other trades/disciplines where required, or form part of an integrated multi-discipline team.

· Apply for relevant permits to work (PTW) in order to complete workscope in a controlled and safe manner.

· Undertake appropriate Risk Assessments (RA) in order to complete workscope in a safe and controlled manner.



Qualifications/Training

Essential:

· 4 Year Appreticeship or Level 2 NVQ equivalent

· City and Guilds (C&G) Mechanical Fitting or Assembly and or NVQ Level 3 in related trade.

· CCNSG Safety passport.

· Amec Foster wheeler mandatory training, induction, risk awareness, etc.

· MJI10 Training, must be current i.e. within previous 12 months or current TMJI10.

Desirable:

· Manual Handling.

· I.S.S.O.W.

· Laser or conventional pump alignment.

· TMJI10&11 (to be completed as post mobilisation training on a 3 yearly refresher).



Experience

Essential:

· Demonstrable experience post mechanical apprenticeship/training coupled with current relative experience.

Desirable:

· Demonstrable experience in a mechanical fitting role.

· Demonstrable experience in a pump alignment role.

· Preservation of rotating and static equipment.

· Demonstrable experience in pressure testing.

Job Type Contract

Category Engineering Jobs

Sub_Category Mechanical Handling Jobs

Salary £0 to £0 Per year

