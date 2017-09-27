Company Amec Foster Wheeler

Location Middlesbrough,North Yorkshire,England

About the Role:

Job title: Mechanical Fitter

Ref No: 9099

Location: Teesside

Project: Various

Duration: 2-4 weeks

Amec Foster Wheeler (www.amecfw.com) designs, delivers and maintains strategic and complex assets for its customers across the global energy and related sectors.

Employing around 36,000 people in more than 55 countries and with 2015 revenues of £5.5 billion, the company operates across the oil and gas industry - from production through to refining, processing and distribution of derivative products - and in the mining, clean energy, power generation, pharma, environment and infrastructure markets.

Amec Foster Wheeler offers full life-cycle services to offshore and onshore oil and gas projects (conventional and unconventional, upstream, midstream and downstream) for greenfield, brownfield and asset support projects, plus leading refining technology.

Amec Foster Wheeler shares are publicly traded on the London Stock Exchange and its American Depositary Shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange. Both trade under the ticker AMFW

Prime responsibilities and duties

· Read, understand and implement all applicable company / project policies, working practices and procedures, ensuring at all times that the mechanical / assembly workscope is completed safely and to a high standard.

· Complete all workscope in accordance with applicable workpack / jobcard instructions, associated procedures and drawings / sketches

· Provide support to other trades/disciplines where required, or form part of an integrated multi-discipline team.

· Apply for relevant permits to work (PTW) in order to complete workscope in a controlled and safe manner.

· Undertake appropriate Risk Assessments (RA) in order to complete workscope in a safe and controlled manner.



Qualifications/Training

Essential:

· 4 Year Appreticeship or Level 2 NVQ equivalent

· City and Guilds (C&G) Mechanical Fitting or Assembly and or NVQ Level 3 in related trade.

· CCNSG Safety passport.

· Amec Foster wheeler mandatory training, induction, risk awareness, etc.

· MJI10 Training, must be current i.e. within previous 12 months or current TMJI10.







Job Type Temporary

Category Engineering Jobs

Sub_Category Mechanical Handling Jobs

Salary £0 to £0 Per year

Apply Apply Now