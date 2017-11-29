Company Wood

Amec Foster Wheeler is recruiting for a Mechanical Engineer (Static) to join our team in Brunei. The project will run over a five-year period with a possible two-year extension. Amec Foster Wheeler has many years of experience in carrying such projects all over the world and it is our intention to bring our world class systems to this project.



Successful applicants will be responsible for the execution and delivery of the Static Engineering. This will include the use of relevant codes and standards, producing data sheets, specifications and RFQs. This is an end to end rejuvenation scope and as such, will involve interfacing with other disciplines like, planning, construction, procurement, HVEC and client operations.



You will be expected to work in a multidiscipline team environment where the overall success of the project is paramount. Amec Foster Wheeler is looking at a right first-time approach and as such, we are looking for candidates who can rise to a challenge and are interested in being part of an innovative and driven team.

* Execute all Static Engineering activities and maintain technical integrity* Deliver and support a strong HSE culture and work within budget and schedule limits* Assist other disciplines to achieve their goals and support Management where required* Participate in cost and schedule estimates and plan work in alignment with project schedule* Monitor and report progress using ascribed system and drive innovative solutions to reduce cost and schedule* Supervise any 3rd work carried out and participate in relevant meetings, such as HAZID, TBE, Design Reviews, PEER Reviews* Take full cognizance of Health, Safety and Environmental issues and liaise and interact with other disciplines to ensure overall project goals are met* Advise management of variations in a timely manner and utilize suitable technology to increase efficiency* Be fully conversant with Process safety and ensure its implementation within the Mechanical design* Ensure all work reflects the context of a Brownfield Rejuvenation Project and support the Lead Mechanical Engineer supervising younger engineers and graduates* Support training requirements for graduates and team members* Ensure all deliverables are aligned with company and client procedures and national standards* Ensure documents are originated, checked and approved by suitable competent personnel* Keep up to date with latest procedures, client requirements and legislation

* Relevant degree or equivalent in Mechanical Engineering* Conversant with relevant international standards and Codes or Practice* 10 years' experience of 7 years which must be related to the offshore oil and gas industry* Minimum of 2 years working in a multi-discipline team environment* Have a good understanding of equipment design, manufacture, installation and commissioning* Brownfield rejuvenation* Member of a recognized institution and registered Professional Engineer / Chartered Engineer* Worked in an EPC environment* Working knowledge of Shell's DEPs

Amec Foster Wheeler designs, delivers and maintains strategic and complex assets for its customers across the global energy and related sectors. Employing around 35,000 people in more than 55 countries and with 2016 revenues of £5.4 billion, the company operates across the oil and gas industry - from production through to refining, processing and distribution of derivative products - and in the mining, power and process, pharma, environment and infrastructure markets.

Amec Foster Wheeler offers full life-cycle services to offshore and onshore oil and gas projects (conventional and unconventional, upstream, midstream and downstream) for greenfield, brownfield and asset support projects, plus leading refining technology.

Amec Foster Wheeler shares are publicly traded on the London Stock Exchange and its American Depositary Shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange. Both trade under the ticker AMFW.

