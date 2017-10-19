Mechanical Engineer OMST

About the Role:
The Role:
The Opportunity
In line with business, client & legislative requirements to provide, appropriate and consistent on-site mechanical engineering and maintenance support, strategy, actions and results during all states, at assigned sites and projects.
As required, to successfully lead, direct, organise & manage assigned personnel with operational responsibilities in their implementation of the above philosophies and strategies.
Minimum Requirements:
HNC/HND in mechanical engineering discipline.
Relevant experience in a position of responsibility.
Successful contribution & work experience in an engineering or maintenance environment. To include experience of:
Maintenance & contract management.
Outage management.
PSSR's, legislative, best practice standards & insurance compliance.
Relevant experience in the process or power generation environment.
Working cross functionally & with contractors, to deliver policies & initiatives, ensuring compliance with company & legislative requirements.
Knowledge & application of SHE systems, ensuring compliance, risk areas & improvement.
Knowledge & application of quality systems, ensuring compliance, risk areas & improvement.
Fully conversant with all legislation pertinent to mechanical systems.
Applicable standards associated with mechanical systems.
Have attended HAZOP's and LOPA's
Microsoft Office packages. Outlook.
The Company:
Our client provides premier quality Operations, Management and Maintenance solutions. Developed in the 1990s, our client is a world class OM&M service provider. Offering exciting and challenging positions with a strong focus on teamwork. Our client believes that people are a key asset to the business and provide excellent training and support to workers.
About Fircroft:
