Mechanical Engineer (Nuclear)

Company Vivid Resourcing

Location Berkshire, England

About the Role:

An established company within the nuclear industry is seeking a Mechanical Design Engineer on a contract basis.

The ideal candidate will have:

* Robust experience in PD5500

* Design and Manufacturing background

* Machine turning experience

* Previous experience working with pressure vessels

* Welding experience

Rates are negotiable but dependant on experience and logistics.

If interested, or you know somebody that will be, send an up-to-date CV

Vivid Resourcing is committed to equality of opportunity for all applications from individuals are encouraged regardless of age, disability, sex, gender reassignment, sexual orientation, pregnancy and maternity, race, religion or belief and marriage and civil partnerships or any other characteristic protected by law.

Job Type Contract

Category Engineering Jobs

Sub_Category Mechanical Engineer Jobs

Apply Apply Now