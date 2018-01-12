Mechanical Engineer (Nuclear)

Vivid Resourcing
Berkshire, England
Friday, January 12, 2018

About the Role:

An established company within the nuclear industry is seeking a Mechanical Design Engineer on a contract basis.

The ideal candidate will have:
* Robust experience in PD5500
* Design and Manufacturing background
* Machine turning experience
* Previous experience working with pressure vessels
* Welding experience

 

 

Rates are negotiable but dependant on experience and logistics.

If interested, or you know somebody that will be, send an up-to-date CV

Contract
Engineering Jobs
Mechanical Engineer Jobs
629081