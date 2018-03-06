Mechanical Engineer II

Company NES Global Talent

About the Role:

Discipline engineering lead: manage technical team for the discipline, provides expertise in defining technical requirements and complete design.

Monitors the proper operation of mechanical equipment.

Ensures proper maintenance to maximize reliability.

Oversees the installation and maintenance of mechanical equipment.

Prepares designs, specifications and technical documentation for mechanical engineering projects.

Designs mechanical equipment by interpreting process design.

Participates in the selection of suppliers and contractors.

Performs the evaluation and inspection of mechanical engineering projects to ensure that standards and requirements are met.

Reviews vendor design and documentation.

Tests the functionality of mechanical equipment.

Works with engineering support and equipment providers to address equipment shortfalls; recommends modifications.

Performs engineering duties; develops, designs, and tests mechanical devices.

Writes technical reports, handbooks, and bulletins for use by staff or customers.

Estimates time and cost to complete projects.

Researches designs and makes recommendations based on appearance, safety, budget, and function.

5-9 years of experience in the design of chemical plants and refineries, including furnaces, gas turbines, steam turbine design and thermal and combined cycle power plant system design.

BS Degree

P. E License.

Duration: Long-term contract assignment
Start Date: March 2018

Activities and duties will vary dependent upon functional area assigned. Activities may include, but are not limited to:

Education, Experience, Skills and Knowledge: