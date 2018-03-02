Company Progressive GE

About the Role:

Job Title: Mechanical Engineer II

Salary: Up to $46.50 per hour based on experience

Schedule: Mon-Fri 8 hours a day - 40 hours a week

Length: 6 months with strong chance of hire

Progressive Global Energy are currently recruiting for a Mechanical Engineer II to work for one of the world's biggest oil and gas companies based in Pasadena, Texas. If you want to work for an amazing company with very quick progression and great benefits apply here. This company is one that is multinational with an annual revenue of $16 billion per annum, they have facilities in over 40 countries worldwide and are one of the front runners in their established industry.

Activities and duties will vary dependent upon functional area assigned. Activities may include, but are not limited to:

* Develop bad actor plans for centrifugal pumps and reciprocating compressors* Discipline engineering lead: manage technical team for the discipline, provides expertise in defining technical requirements and complete design.* Monitors the proper operation of mechanical equipment.* Ensures proper maintenance to maximize reliability.* Oversees the installation and maintenance of mechanical equipment.* Prepares designs, specifications and technical documentation for mechanical engineering projects.* Designs mechanical equipment by interpreting process design.* Participates in the selection of suppliers and contractors.* Performs the evaluation and inspection of mechanical engineering projects to ensure that standards and requirements are met.* Reviews vendor design and documentation.* Tests the functionality of mechanical equipment.* Works with engineering support and equipment providers to address equipment shortfalls; recommends modifications.* Performs engineering duties; develops, designs, and tests mechanical devices.* Writes technical reports, handbooks, and bulletins for use by staff or customers.* Estimates time and cost to complete projects.* Researches designs and makes recommendations based on appearance, safety, budget, and function.

The main requirements of a Mechanical Engineer that would make you a great fit for this job are as follows:

* 5-9 years of experience in the design of chemical plants and refineries, including furnaces, gas turbines, steam turbine design and thermal and combined cycle power plant system design.* BS Degree in mechanical engineering or equivalent* P. E License preferred but not essential* Rotating equipment experience essential

If this sounds like something that would interest you can reach me on 1713 423 1636 or simply apply above

