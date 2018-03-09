Mechanical Engineer - Chemical Plant - Gladstone

Company Progressive GE

Location Gladstone Central

About the Role:

This role will be on an initial 6 month contract with further extensions likely.

The requirements are:

* Intermediate Mechanical engineer* Chemical/Petrochemical project experience an advantage* Experience with upgrades, repairs and improvements* Mechanical Engineering Degree

The successful candidate will be able to start within the next week and able to work in the Gladstone region.

Job Type Contract

Category Designer Jobs

Sub_Category Process Plant Design Jobs

