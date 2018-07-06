Mechanical Engineer - Belgium - 12 Months

Company Vivid Resourcing

A global client of mine are currently looking for a Mechanical Engineer to join them on a Contract Basis at their site in Belgium for 12 months.

* Mechanical equipment (piping, valves, heat, exchangers,…) will be identified as being in the scope of the project.* To identify the material and the environment of each equipment.* To fill in a table with the theoretical ageing mechanisms associated with this material-environment combination.* On the basis of 'melding fiches', modification files, repair/replacement files, assess the condition of the equipment identified in the scope.* Determine whether the current maintenance plans are adequate to monitor/prevent any ageing degradation identified in the early stages of the project.

* Mechanical Engineer/ Engineer with knowledge in mechanical domain, ageing of mechanical equipment (corrosion…) and materials* Inquiring and critical mind, dynamic, rigorous, pragmatic* Capacity to assume responsibilities and to take initiative and an ability to work autonomously* Team player and capacity to develop personal contacts, good listener and communicator* Excellent written and verbal communication skills* Excellent interpersonal skills* Fluent in English* Fluent in Dutch

Job Type: Contract

Duration: 12 Months

Location: Flanders region

Rate: Negotiable (DOE)

