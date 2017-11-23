Company AFW UK

Ingen, part of WorleyParsons requires a Mechanical Engineer for a long term secondment into one of our Client's Engineering Team based in Aberdeen. As well as ongoing Operations support, you will provide engineering support to various concept, FEED and detailed design services for their offshore oil & gas facilities.

Our Client is looking for an 'all-rounder' and experience of operations support is preferable. The scope is organic and will involve supporting MoCs, miscellaneous ongoing small projects (for example a new electric FG heater on one of their assets), and general offshore operations support as and when required. Offshore trips will be required from time to time, but only for short duration and so BOSIET, medical and MIST is preferred.

* Prepare estimates and schedules and assist in their review* Ensure that designs comply with the relevant Codes, Standards, Regulations and Procedures* Ensure, as far as is practically possible, that all assigned work is carried out in compliance with the agreed budget and schedule* Identify scope and schedule changes in accordance with the Change Control Process* Be responsible for assessing effectiveness of working practices and systems with a view to continuously improving systems, personal and team performance* Keep up to date with technical developments, National and International standards and legislative requirements related to the discipline scope* Encourage and provide lateral learning within the project* Commitment to and promotion of WorleyParsons and our Clients values and ensuring the realisation of company and project health, safety, environmental, quality and ethics, systems, policies and procedures.

* Bachelors Degree or equivalent in appropriate engineering subject* Experienced engineer with sound technical background and expertise, with experience of offshore Operations support* Experienced in the use of appropriate codes of practice, standards and relevant sections of statutory documentation* Experienced in the use of design and assessment methods used within discipline* Competent in use of analytical methods used within discipline including theoretical background for analysis programs* Able to estimate man-hours and materials for delegated aspects of work* Able to work with other disciplines and draughting sections to meet delivery dates.

