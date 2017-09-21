Mechanical Engineer

Company Fircroft

Ensure that the mechanical design requirements for the project are met, and that the mechanical design is in compliance with regulatory and Company standards. Ensure that commonality and synergies are taken care of in design of new facilities and associated modifications.



* Ensure Regulatory and Company compliance.

* Review the development of the mechanical premises and design to ensure that the design is safe, operable and efficient.

* Attend and actively contribute in technical mechanical discipline meetings.

* Day-to-day contact with contractors' mechanical engineers.

* Selection and evaluation of technology, indentifying integration and infrastructure issues.

* Implement procedures and standards.

* Follow up contractors' evaluation of technology and provide necessary interface with Operations during design stages.

* Report technical deviations.

* Present proposals and alternative solutions when required.

* Attend inter-discipline technical meetings.

* Attend technical audits as requested by Management.

* Process and follow up technical queries from contractors and Operations.

* Actively support other disciplines to ensure inter-discipline coherence and experience transfer.

* Review Management of Change documentation.

* Participate in project risk management process.

* Participate in HAZID and HAZOP meetings.



Our client a UK based refining and marketing company, have interests in a number of facilities in the United Kingdom, employing around 1000 people throughout the UK and over 33000 worldwide. They have had their presence on Teesside for over 30 years, processing and storing crude oil ready for shipment along with being an established supplier of bulk fuels, including LPG, to the commercial, aviation and marine industries.



Education: * Chartered Engineer / Engineer (BSc).

* Less formal education may be compensated with documented relevant experience.



Experience: * Mechanical engineering experience including Projects and/or Operations.



