About the Role:
Our client is currently recruiting for the position of Mechanical Engineer, based in Westhill, Aberdeenshire
Responsibilities will include:
Product Development
Interface with customers to be better understand customer needs
Develop product requirements
Perform calculations including FEA analyses to validate product performance
Sales and manufacturing support
Development and harmonisation of engineering systems, codes of practice and engineering standards
Work in accordance with systems engineering principles and released engineering processes
Produce engineering documentations for product lines/designs
Checking drawings, for dimensional accuracy, tolerances and presentation
Interaction with production/quality/stores/purchasing departments to ensure that parts and builds are as per the design
Develop skills and knowledge to become a Product Specialist for the Company
Liaise with fabrication workshop during the course of a project
Maintain product and Company reputation by complying with government regulations
Contribute to team effort by accomplishing related results as needed
Education / Qualifications
Essential:
Degree qualified in Mechanical Engineering.
Technical Competencies
Essential:
FEA including non-linear analysis capability
MathCAD and excellent understanding of fundamental engineering principles
Desirable
Materials knowledge
Experience
Essential:
Product design including design for manufacturing.
Previous experience in working in teams
Permanent position
