Company Progressive GE

Location Clinton, Alabama

About the Role:

Mechanical Engineer

Pay rate: $36/hr

Duration: 10 Months contract with a strong chance of permanent hire

Shift: 8hr work days, 40hr work weeks.

RESPONSIBILITIES AND ACCOUNTABILITIES:

* Assist the lead mechanical engineer in assuring that the design of rotating equipment is in accordance with good engineering practices, applicable industry codes/standards and consistent with the company's business needs.

* Demonstrate strong personal initiative, sound planning and problem-solving capability, and effective interpersonal skills.

* Ability to work independently with minimal supervision.

* Able to simultaneously manage multiple tasks and projects effectively.

QUALIFICATIONS:

* Bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering with a minimum of 5 year's experience with design and/or operation of refining, petrochemical, or chemical processing facilities

* Working level understanding of machinery design and maintenance along with a firm working knowledge of machinery-related industry standards (e.g. API, ANSI, ISO) as they apply to design, analysis, re-rating, and alteration of machinery.

* Ability to communicate clearly and concisely both orally and in writing with internal/external customers.

* Proficient in the English language (verbal & written communication).

* Work experience at a refining, petrochemical, or chemical facility is a plus.

* PE Certification

The US is acting as an Employment Business in relation to this vacancy.

Job Type Contract

Category Engineering Jobs

Sub_Category Mechanical Engineer Jobs

Salary $36 per hour

