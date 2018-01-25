Company Fircroft

About the Role:

The Role:

PRIMARY PURPOSE OF ROLE

* To work as part of a Design Team responsible for the production of technical documentation to high professional standards within challenging programmes and budgets



ESSENTIAL QUALIFICATIONS

* University degree preferred or qualification equivalent to UK Higher National Certificate in Mechanical Engineering

* Additional equivalent Chartered or Incorporated Engineer status preferred



ESSENTIAL EXPERIENCE

* Background in Heavy Engineering/Chemical/Petrochemical Industries preferred in relation to Material Handling Plant Layout.



ESSENTIAL SKILLS / KNOWLEDGE

* English Language - written, spoken and technical

* Specification/report writing (preferred but not essential)

* Awareness of Quality Management System philosophy

* Ability to design/work to International Standards and Codes of Practice



ESSENTIAL SOFTWARE KNOWLEDGE

* IT Literate



KEY TASKS AND MAIN DUTIES

* Prepare and/or check design calculations

* Supervise production of and check drawings for compliance with calculations

* Prepare Technical Specifications/Reports

* Co-ordinate/liaise with Engineering disciplines

* Interpret Vendor drawings/information

* Work to budgets and programmes

* Comply with Quality Management Systems

* Report to Lead Mechanical Engineer

* Other professional duties reasonably required



ESSENTIAL QUALITIES

* Good communicator

* Good interpersonal skills

* Versatility and flexibility

* Pro-active and self motivated

* Commercial awareness

* Professional and responsible attitude



The Company:

Our Client is a multi-discipline engineering design company providing design, procurement, project and construction management consultancy services.The company is a flexible, responsive and pro-active business that has successfully delivered projects ranging from small-scale studies through to multi-million dollar new build programmes.



