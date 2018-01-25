About the Role:
The Role:
PRIMARY PURPOSE OF ROLE
* To work as part of a Design Team responsible for the production of technical documentation to high professional standards within challenging programmes and budgets
ESSENTIAL QUALIFICATIONS
* University degree preferred or qualification equivalent to UK Higher National Certificate in Mechanical Engineering
* Additional equivalent Chartered or Incorporated Engineer status preferred
ESSENTIAL EXPERIENCE
* Background in Heavy Engineering/Chemical/Petrochemical Industries preferred in relation to Material Handling Plant Layout.
ESSENTIAL SKILLS / KNOWLEDGE
* English Language - written, spoken and technical
* Specification/report writing (preferred but not essential)
* Awareness of Quality Management System philosophy
* Ability to design/work to International Standards and Codes of Practice
ESSENTIAL SOFTWARE KNOWLEDGE
* IT Literate
KEY TASKS AND MAIN DUTIES
* Prepare and/or check design calculations
* Supervise production of and check drawings for compliance with calculations
* Prepare Technical Specifications/Reports
* Co-ordinate/liaise with Engineering disciplines
* Interpret Vendor drawings/information
* Work to budgets and programmes
* Comply with Quality Management Systems
* Report to Lead Mechanical Engineer
* Other professional duties reasonably required
ESSENTIAL QUALITIES
* Good communicator
* Good interpersonal skills
* Versatility and flexibility
* Pro-active and self motivated
* Commercial awareness
* Professional and responsible attitude
The Company:
Our Client is a multi-discipline engineering design company providing design, procurement, project and construction management consultancy services.The company is a flexible, responsive and pro-active business that has successfully delivered projects ranging from small-scale studies through to multi-million dollar new build programmes.
About Fircroft:
Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide. By applying for this job you give consent for Fircroft to contact you, via email & telephone, to discuss your application along with future positions and Fircroft's services.