Mechanical Design Engineer - SolidWorks - Midlands - Contract

About the Role:
Mechanical Design Engineer - Solidworks - Midlands -
Good Morning,
My client is a market leading organisation that is looking to take on a contractor on an initial 6 month contract. There is a strong possibility there will be an extension as there is a significant amount of work.
Key Skills;
SolidWorks
Mechanical Design Engineering
Beneficial;
Medicla Device Experience (or relevent industries)
Rate - Competitive
Start - ASAP
Duration - 6 months + Extensions
Location -West Midlands
To apply, please reply with an up to date CV.
Kind Regards,